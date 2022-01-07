From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Special Assistant to the President on Justice Reform and International Relation, Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the inauguration of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

President Buhari had yesterday inaugurated the Board of the NNPC with Senator Magareth Okadigbo, a South-Easterner, as the Chairman/Chairperson of the Board of NNPC incorporated under the new Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

By this development, Senator Magareth Okadigbo has made history as she will be the first woman to occupy the position.

Ibekaku-Nwagwu described the event as historic and called on everybody, particularly the Southerners to continue to support the unprecedented reform initiated by President Buhari in the oil and gas sector.

She further commended the President’s unique opportunity to women as they look forward to more of such unique and targeted appointments in 2022.