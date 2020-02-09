Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Reactions have continued to trail the demise of Nnewi based business mogul and motorcycle merchant, Chief Pius Ogbuawa.

Ogbuawa, a notable name in the Nnewi business community,

who was President and founder of Yoko Auto Components, died at his country home, Oreri, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Thursday, February 6.

Chairman of New Auto Spare Parts Association (NASPA), Nnewi, Obinna Okechukwu, described Ogbuawa as a respectable personality in the Nnewi motorcycle market.

Okechukwu said: “Ogbuawa was one of the personalities that made NASPA what it is today. We are so proud of his achievements; but we regret his sudden demise, because, nobody ever envisaged his death now that we need his fatherly presence the more.”

He condoled the Nnewi business community, as well as the family of Ogbuawa over the loss of the business giant.

Former president of Nnewi Chamber of Commerce, Linus Ilozue, said the deceased was one of the pillars of the chamber.

Ilozue, who is also the Managing Director of Chickason Group of Companies, urged upcoming businessmen and women to emulate Ogbuawa’s business ingenuity and patriotism.

Founder of Ibeto Group of Companies, Chief Cletus Ibeto, said Ogbuawa’s death was a huge blow to the Nnewi business community.

Ibeto: “News of his sudden death came to me as a shock. His death is a blow to Nnewi business community. May God accept his soul in Paradise and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Also, Chairman of Nnewi Traders Association, Chief Edward Muozom, described Ogbuawa as an irreplaceable member of the Nnewi market.

He sympathised with the deceased’s family and urged them to promote the business ideals of their late father.