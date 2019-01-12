John Adams, Minna

Former Nigerian ambassador to South Africa and governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Ahmed Ibeto, who defected to PDP to contest the party governorship primary has returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Indication to this emerged on Friday in Minna when the former envoy met with the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, behind closed doors for several hours at the government house.

According to a source closed to the party in Minna, Ibeto would be officially received by the Vice President, Yomi Osinbajo, and other National Working Committee members of the party led by the Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, at the flag off of the presidential campaign in Minna.

Ibeto was a deputy governor under former Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu-led PDP administration in the state for eight years but defected to the APC after he failed to win the PDP governorship ticket in the build up to the 2015 general election.

Ibeto was instrumental to APC’s victory in the state in 2015 and was rewarded with ambassadorial appointment by President Mohammedu Buhari in 2017.

Ibeto, however, resigned his ambassadorial appointment in August last year and defected back to PDP where he contested the governorship primary and again lost.

Ibeto had told the large crowd at his home town, shortly after obtaining PDP card No 023 at Ibeto ward five months ago that he was bringing his wealth of experience to bear in the party (PDP) and development of the state.

The APC, in its reaction to Ibeto’s defection to PDP then said that the party would not lose sleep over his defection, saying that it would not affect the party’s chances at the 2019 election.

All attempts to get the reaction of the state PDP over the dramatic U-turn made by Ibeto could not yield any result as the party chairman was said to have travelled to Jos for the party presidential rally.