By Paul Erewuba

Hotelier and boxing promoter Ikechukwu Ibeto has acquired a Professional Boxing Promotion Licence from the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control NBB of C.

The licence according to Ibeto, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Kimpton Palace Hotels & Events and based in the United Kingdom stated that it has come given his passionate interest in the sport of boxing promotion.

Before now, Ibeto had flagged off with the HBE International Boxing Championship “Royal Rumble” on December 29th 2021 at Kimpton Palace Hotels, Nnewi, Anambra State.

At the Royal Rumble 2021, Lightweight International Championship title was taken home by Mathias Napaongo from Burkina Faso.

Barr. Ikechukwu Ibeto (KSJ) says he is set to promote National Boxing Championships and HBE titles in Africa.

“I want to carve the heart of boxing from where the sun sets, so it can shine all over Africa and beyond.”

Barr. Ikechukwu’s company is said to be the first to obtain a professional boxing license from Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC) in the South East.

