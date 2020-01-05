Magnus Eze, Enugu

Business mogul, Chief Cletus Ibeto, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and House of Representatives member, Chris Azubogu were among illustrious indigenes of Nnewi that were honoured by Ndiakwu community, Otolo-Nnewi, in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, during the 2019 Akwu Day celebration.

They were decorated and presented with plaques at the colourful event held at Ndiakwu community hall after being conferred with philanthropic, human development/capacity building award and excellence award, respectively.

Others recipients of award were Alfred Amobi, Chukwunonso Okoli and Tobenna Okoli, who bagged community development awards.

Elias Okonkwo, Samben Nwosu, Chris Atuegwu, Nnamdi Okafor, Obiora Nwizu, Nonso Ukatu, Hyacinth Okeke, and Orjiako Nwafor Orizu were among illustrious sons elevated as trustees of the community; while Edwin Enendu, Edwin Ulasi, Nnaemeka Okonkwo, Chuka Okoye and Ignatius Obiora were elevated as national patrons.

Earlier in his welcome address, the National President of the community, Okwudiri Osumouh, said the awards were to encourage those that assisted the community in various ways and also encourage others to copy their examples.

Responding after receiving their awards, Ibeto and Ubah, separately thanked the community for the honour, and promised to always support the community’s developmental initiatives.