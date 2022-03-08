From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has slated April 12, 2022, for hearing on fundamental human rights filed by the Chairman of Ibeto Cement, Mr. Cletus Ibeto, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Daniel Chukwudozie.

Ibeto (applicant) had dragged EFCC (first respondent) and Chukwudozie (second respondent) before Justice Boma Diepiri of the High Court in Suit Number: PHC/268/FHR/2022, for the enforcement of his fundamental human rights.

In the originating motion on notice, the applicant prayed the court to declare the harassment on Ibeto unlawful; declare that EFCC is not empowered to tackle contract matters; that it lacks power to handle land transactions, an injunction to restrain EFCC from arresting Ibeto and to pay N500 million damages for unconstitutional arrest of the applicant. However, at the resumed sitting yesterday, the applicant’s counsel, Henry Bello, told the court that the matter was fixed for hearing on motion. Bello, who held brief for the lead counsel for the applicant, Onyechi Ikpeazu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), told the court that he was yet to reply the preliminary objections by the first respondent (EFCC). However, counsel for the EFCC, Simon Ibekwute, drew the attention of the court to his preliminary objection filed on February 21, 2022, saying that the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the suit in Rivers State. He added that the alleged infringement of the applicant’s fundamental human rights occurred in Abuja. Ibekwute also filed a motion for extension of time because his processes filed were not within the time limit as provided by law.

Also, the second respondent (Chukwudozie) filed a preliminary objection which is in the same line of argument with the first respondent. He maintained that the court lacks territorial jurisdiction to entertain the case.