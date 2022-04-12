From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Justice Boma Diepiri of Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt, has adjourned till May 11, 2022, to hear motions and counter affidavits in the fundamental human rights case between Mr. Cletus Ibeto against Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Daniel Chukwudozie.

The matter, which was fixed for hearing of motions on Tuesday, could not continue as the applicant’s lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) filed processes and which were served the respondents in the court.

Ikpeazu prayed the court for time to respond to counter affidavits by the respondents’ counsels.

Reacting to the submission by the applicant’s lawyer, counsel for EFCC, Simon Ibekwute and counsel for the second respondent (Chukwudozie), Patrick Ikwueto (SAN), admitted for extension of time to enable them also to reply the motions by the applicant.

The trail judge, Justice Diepiri, after listening to the counsels’ submissions, said he would not deny them (both counsels) their constitutional right for enough and adjourned till May 11, to hear their motions.

Justice Diepiri urged the counsels to get all their processes ready before the next adjourned date, adding that they should come to court with at least photocopies of all the authorities cited.

Ibeto (Applicant) had filed the application in Suit No. PHC/268/FHR/2022, on fundamental human rights.

He seeking the court to prevent the EFCC from investigating allegations of fraud bordering on obtaining by false pretence the sum of N4.8 billion forgery and criminal breach of trust brought against him by Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited.