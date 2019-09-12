Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The election of member representing Idemili North/South Federal Constituency, Ifeanyi Ibezi, has been upheld by the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Awka, Anambra State.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the election held on February 23, Obinna Chidoka, had challenged Ibezi’s return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on alleged ground of multiple voting and none compliance with electoral laws.

He also contested that INEC ought not to have conducted the supplementary election, having conducted election in the areas and he Chidoka won.

But in the judgment read by two judges of panel of three, Justice R. Irele Ifijeh and O.O. Odubanjo, the panel held that the petitioner was unable to establish that results he presented before the tribunal was generated during the election.

It held that since the petitioner was unable to establish where he got the results presented before the panel, it was not the duty of the tribunal to go into voyage of discovery to find out the source of the results.