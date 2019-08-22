Ifeanyichukwu Anthony Ibezi, representing Idemili North and South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, has slammed a N2 billion libel suit on Chief Osita Chidoka, the former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and former minister of aviation.

In the suit, filed at the Anambra State High Court, Ogidi, Ibezi stated in his statement on oath that he is suing Osita Chidoka “for the publication of the defamatory words uttered by Hon. Obinna Chidoka against me and for the defamatory statements he (Osita) also made against me; both of which statements are contained in a single video published by the defendant”.

In his statement of claim, Ibezi averred that at about 6:15 pm on March 9, 2019, the day a supplementary election was held in Obosi to determine a clear winner, the defendant in company of his brother, Obinna Chidoka and before a large crowd at the palace ground of Eze Chidubem Iweka 11, the traditional ruler of Obosi, made the defamatory statements against him. In the video which Osita Chidoka published on his Facebook page, Obinna Chidoka was the first to speak to the crowd.

He spoke in a combination of Igbo and English languages thus: “Ifeanyi na ndi otu ya na-ebu egbe …. even mua bu a target. Oburu na oburo onye police m, tata ha ka igba mu egbe.” The English translation is thus: “Ifeanyi and his group carry guns … even I was the target. If not for my police guard, today I would have been shot.”

He claimed that these words by Obinna Chidoka in their ordinary and natural meaning imply that he always goes around with gun ready to kill anyone that stands on his way and that he is an uncivilized, bloodthirsty brute that resorts to bloodletting to have his ways.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.