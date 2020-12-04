From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Despite claims by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it’s rival, the All Progressive Congress (APC) does not have a candidate for tomorrow’s bye election for the Imo north senatorial polls, State chairman of APC, Marcillinus Nlemigbo has insisted that Frank Ibezim remains it’s authentic candidate.

According to Nlemigbo, we have a candidate and he is Frank Ibezim, we don’t have time for their distractions, we are already preparing for the election, did PDP told you that they have a candidate, APC will participate in the election tomorrow.”