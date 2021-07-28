The running mate to Professor Chukwuma Soludo, the standard bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, has said the ruling party in Anambra State has remained intact, peaceful and orderly.

Speaking with reporters in Awka, Dr Ibezim maintained that there is no division in the party saying that APGA faithful have absolute faith and confidence in the leadership of the party under Dr Victor Oye.

Dr Ibezim said that the emergence of his Principal, Professor Chukwuma Soludo as the standard bearer of APGA for the election is a clear indication that APGA believes in quality leadership.

He charged the faithful to work towards ensuring that the party cruises to victory during the election.

Dr Ibezim who currently is the Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on indigenous Medicine and Herbal practice, expressed optimism that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will live up to expectations in conducting free, fair and credible election that will reflect the wishes and aspirations of the people.

He used the opportunity to advise politicians to avoid acts capable of overheating the polity.

Dr Ibezim described the Judiciary as the last hope of the common man and reminded them of the need to help safeguard the Nation’s democracy.

The Deputy governorship candidate described APGA as a political party for the progressives that has restored people’s confidence in governance.

