“I want us to re-enact today that spirit of unity, that spirit of togetherness, that spirit that we used to break those walls, to discourage all those who are sowing the seed of mistrust and disunity among us, and make sure that seed is not planted. That seed will never germinate; that seed will never bear fruit because we must remain together. Let us also today say here that all of us must pay respect to our traditional institution and our traditional fathers. Let also say here that the Oku Ibom Ibibio represents the supreme council of all the Ibibio traditional rulers. So we must ensure that there is that agreement and unity of purpose in whatever we have to do as a people. And we must rally round that stool as a concord of peace among our people. I believe we will accord that stool the dignity and respect it entails.

“I, as the governor, I pledge to accord that stool the respect it deserves; not only that stool but the entire royal fathers. We will collaborate to ensure that we maintain peace in this state. Without peace, there can be no development. Without peace, the people cannot carry out their businesses.

“Let me also join him (Oku Ibom Ibibio) to pray for peace in the coming elections. I wish the entire state that 2019 shall be a year of God’s power and glory in Akwa Iboms State; it will be a year that God will prove to man that man is man and God is God and only God will reign in 2019,” the governor payed.

He enjoined the people, especially youths not to be scared by the traditional artefacts accompanying the coronation because they only showcased the richness of Ibibio culture.

The governor specifically thanked the paramount ruler of Ibiono Ibom, Okuku Udousoro Inyang, who did the traditional pronouncement of the Oku Ibom coronation, saying he knew much about the tradition.

“May the God Almighty preserve his life, keep him and show him mercy. And I stand here as the leader of the state to, on behalf of all of us, ask God Almighty that if there is anything we have done today that God is not happy with, let mercy triumph over judgment. Let God show us mercy.”

The new Oku Ibom Ibibio said he was encouraged to embark on the sacred voyage based on the encouraging display of unity by fellow paramount rulers and the entire chain of the traditional institution in Ibibioland, coupled with the tacit cooperation, goodwill and support of Ibibio stakeholders.

“Let me further assure you all that I have taken this honour and responsibility to serve the entire Ibibio race faithfully with a good conscience and with fatherly disposition in accordance with the sacred norms entrenched in the office of Oku Ibom Ibibio. Let me reassure you that the Oku Ibom Ibibio stool shall be a canopy for all Ibibio sons and daughters, nay Akwa Ibomites and others who believe in unity, togetherness and progress.