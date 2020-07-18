Joe Effiong, Uyo

The Patriarch of all the Ibibio people worldwide, Oku Ibom Ibibio, HRM Edidem Solomon Etuk has advised politicians in Akwa Ibom State and their sponsors to jetison any form of violence during the coming local government election taking place by the end if the year in the state.

The Oku Ibom who is also the Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Council of Traditional Rulers as well as the Paramount Ruler of Nsit Ubium LGA, gave the advice when political leaders of Ndiya Ward in Nsit Clan paid him a courtesy call in his palace on Saturday at which they also intimated him of their readiness to produce the next council chairman during the coming local government election.

The monarch stressed that though evey section of the local government has the right to aspire for positions, efforts should be made to ensure that no section is marginalised in the sharing of political positions so as to engender peaceful coexistence of all the units.

He particularly advised the Ndiya Ward delegation led by Capt. Iniobong Ekong (retd), and the entire Nsit in general to thoroughly screen those they expect to hold positions not only in the local government but also in the entire state and country so as to right the wrongs of past poor leadership and restore the lost glory of Nsit people.

The spokesman of the Ndiya Ward delegation, Mr Ofong Inyang, told the Okuibom that since the creation of Akwa Ibom State, Ndiya Ward, which is the biggest ward in Nsit Ubium has produced only one elected council chairman, and that it was the turn for the ward to occupy position.

“Apart from Ndiya Ward, we believe that the entire Nsit has been marginalised in the sharing formula of positions in Nsit Ubium. While our brothers in Ubium have held 21 positions, we have held only seven since the creation of the state more than 33 years ago.

“ That is why we, the nine villages making up Ndiya Ward, otherwise called Esion Usuket, have come to inform you, our Patriarch, of our intention to field a credible son or daughter of the ward to vie for the position of the council chairman.

“We are doing this with utmost respect to the Ifim Ibom throne, and in recognition of the brotherliness existing in Nsit Ubium, that we deserve to be given that opportunity just as we have been supporting others to occupy various positions within and outside the local government area,” Inyang said.

He promised that in seeking for the position of the council chairman, Ndiya Ward would continue to maintain decorum and peaceful co-existence with other units in Nsit Ubium LGA, so that the needed and expected development could be accorded the area. END