In a bid to continually lead the conversation on education and other societal issues, the Akin Ogunbiyi Foundation, is set to host the second edition of its annual lecture series. The virtual event has been scheduled for October 29 with the theme, ‘The new normal and the case for alternative schooling in Nigeria.’

While commenting on the theme for this year’s event, Coordinator of the Foundation, Dare Ojo said the Coronavirus pandemic had no doubt adversely affected the global economy and the educational sector.

This year, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos and President, Nigeria Academy of Science, Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe will lead other professionals in charting the way forward for the development of the nation’s educational imperatives.

It is expected that the lecture would examine the policy thrusts and pragmatic options to navigate the current crisis in the Nigerian and African education sector, due to the current global pandemic and restricted access to learn.

The Akin Ogunbiyi foundation is set up as philanthropic gestures of Dr. Ogunbiyi, Group Chairman, Mutual Benefit Assurance Group, who is renowned for supporting various students with scholarship awards both within and outside the country. The foundation seeks for inclusive growth and progress for every Nigerian and by extension Africans in addressing the root cause of poverty and degradation. The cardinal pillars of the organisation include health,education,empowerment,leadership and poverty alleviations.