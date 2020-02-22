At a time some marriages are becoming short-lived, some celebrity couples have proved true to their marital vows. Among these couples are foremost event planner, Ibidunni Ighodalo and her charming pastor husband, Ituah Ighodalo. Through the fire to the limit, they have risked it all to stay true to their marital union. It is not uncommon to see Ibidunni eulogising her husband on her social media pages as she never misses an opportunity to share mementos of them together to inspire thousands of her followers with their journey of love. Last Sunday February 16 was another day to tell the world that she got a man who got her back. The day marked the 13th anniversary of their union and in the usual tradition, Ibidunni, the beauty and brain behind Elizabeth R Events, showered praises on the man who walked her down the aisle 13 years ago.

The ex-beauty queen took to her Instagram page to pen touching message to celebrate her husband. She wrote; “13th year anniversaries are symbolised by lace…Baby, May our lives continue to be laced in love. May our love continue to be laced with God’s grace. May our marriage and union continue to be laced with peace, joy and happiness. May our peace continue to be laced with Gods protection. Thank you for giving me peace…Thank you for loving me unconditionally. Thank you for being my father. Thank you for being my friend. Thank you for being my lover. Thank you for 13 years of divine love…. I love you now and forever. Happy anniversary my love.”

The story of the Ighodalos is an inspiring one for newlyweds or couples going through challenges. The ever-smiling beautiful woman got married to her Chartered Accountant cum pastor hubby in 2007 and for many years, they struggled with infertility. Ibidunni, who owns a foundation for women who are also waiting, has shared her story many times, noting her husband’s love, support, and encouragement through their waiting period.