The Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation (IIF), has announced the second cycle of Project 40at40 to commemorate the first-year anniversary of the IVF grant which was birthed a year ago when its founder Mrs. Ibidunni Olajumoke Ituah-Ighodalo pronounced that her 40th birthday wish was to gift 40 couples with 40 IVF grants.

Ibidunni Ighodalo foundation was founded in 2016 to give couples-in-waiting the chance to become parents, through assisted reproduction, In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and other fertility treatments which resulted in many years of interventions for struggling parents. This initiative took on a new life upon the founder’s demise; her husband, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo decided her wish must be granted. Currently in its second year, this second cycle commencing on Ibidunni’s birthday anniversary – 19th of July 2021 is in fulfillment of this wish.

In collaboration with renowned fertility medical partners, IVF treatments have been administered to beneficiaries of the first cycle, resulting in a number of couples currently undergoing their gestation period.

The Chairman of the foundation, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, stated that the success of the first cycle was made possible by the generous donations and support of well-meaning people, corporations and partners. Ighodalo also made a call for continued support and donations from all and sundry, to enable the foundation carry out this laudable project. Assisted reproduction, In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and other fertility treatments cost in the range of N6.5m, and not many people have the funds to carry out these procedures, which can sometimes require two to three cycles to achieve success.

Adedayo Richards, Executive Secretary of the Foundation, added, ‘Even though not every treatment will result in conception, we are excited with the progress made so far from the first cycle and we are looking forward to working with more couples through their journey to becoming parents.’

The foundation is totally commitment to keeping hope alive, and helping struggling families ease their way into parenthood. Couples needing this intervention can visit the foundation’s website to apply.

