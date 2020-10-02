Dr Ibiene Ogolo, founder of Ibiene.com lifestyle magazine, recently launched her coffee table book titled, The Best of Three Years.

Talking about the book, Ibiene noted that, ‘The book basically is the creation of three years work of articles on the magazine and it covers lifestyle; lifestyle in the true world of lifestyle, not lifestyle of stupendous wealth but lifestyle in good living, conscious living and engagement with the earth in a respectful manner. Also, it covers fashion, culture, sight and sounds of Nigeria and Africa, it covers health tips and some food recommendations. So it’s a holistic book for everyone.”

The event had several presentations, performances and an ambience that was the core of the direction the event took. Guests were treated to the very best of finger food, drinks, musical and play interludes and much more.

On her expectations about what she wants the book to drive, the author said, “For me, this book, and the magazine at large, is my little way of trying to re-orientate Nigerians first of all and then our upcoming generation that you need to understand who you are first of all. What is your value system? Your relationship with Mother Earth? How conscious are you of the environment? This is my own way of saying, Human beings, stop, pause, be respectful of one another and of the earth. Secondly, this is me also speaking the African narrative from an African perceptive.”