Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

New leadership of International Brothers Club (IBM) has promised to grant scholarships to indigent students in the communities, ensure youths are empowered through skills acquisitions and support to traditional rulers in its host community of Ihitenansa in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

Spokesperson of the association, Nze Sylvester, who disclosed this to newsmen in Benin, said the club has elected its national executive members to pilot the affairs of the association for the next five years.

According to him, the club President, John Okpara, pledged to run an open-door and all-inclusive government to champion the course of members and re-position the association better than he met it.

Outgoing national president, Emeka Ezeani, said he was able to stabilise the association and bring it to an enviable state, adding that he has no doubt in his mind that the newly elected president and his executive members would be able to take the body to new height.