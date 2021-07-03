Monarchs of whatever hue have greater responsibility, opportunity, and potential value in the setting of standards for their subjects. With varying degrees of real influence they exert and for them to come unto the knowledge of the truth, they must bless their countries and the world immeasurably with their prayers. One monarch who puts this into practice at all times is the Olu of Ibogun in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba (Dr.) Fakayode Adesina Faluade. Knowing that whatever affects the entire nation will rub off on his subjects in the Ibogun community, the monarch recently organised a special prayer to avert the crisis in Nigeria. In his address at the occasion, the Ibogun monarch, who is also a renowned Ifa Priest, noted that he got the directives from the Almighty in his dream to offer the special prayers and appeasement to God. According to the monarch, he hearkened to the directive with expectation that the appeasement would bring about the much expected peace and unity, deliver the country from utter destruction as well as restore the nation’s lost glory.

The monarch stressed that the country had been destined for greatness. He, however, advised every Nigerian to always avoid unnecessary night outings and endeavour to offer fervent prayers to the Almighty as families in their homes while being as created by God in order to avert the nation’s disintegration. He specially appealed to Yoruba leaders to wake up and unite to avoid being caught unaware by invaders.

