As part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) of his palace to ensure his people live comfortably without undue stress and his desire to ensure they continued to live in good health, the Olu of Ibogun, Owu Kingdom in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba (Dr.) Fakayode Adesina Faluade, recently facilitated a twin-exercise of hosting a two-week National Identity Number (NIN) registration exercise and a three-day health outreach programme to the people living in the community. The NIN registration exercise, which took place at the palace of the monarch in Ibogun, was devoid of the crisis and non-observance of COVID-19 protocol associated with the activity at other centres.

Oba Faluade stressed that it was a great joy to him that within the two weeks he arranged for the two programmes, his people could walk into the palace with smiles all over their faces to get registered. On the three-day community health outreach service, this had been a regular programme aimed at assisting the indigenes and inhabitants of the community in their quest to get good health care services, as the Ibogun monarch believed good health supersedes all things and health is wealth. The free medical check-up and treatment programme —handled by health personnel from the Royal Institute of Health Technology, Ifo, Ogun State— was part of Oba Faluade’s contributions to the well-being of his people as well as in pursuance of his determination to always support the Ogun State Government in its commitment towards the attainment of perfect health care service delivery in the state. As the Ibogun monarch, commended his people for turning out in large numbers to be part of the twin-exercise, he assured that plans were underway to have more of such social services in the community.