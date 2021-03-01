From Joe Effiong, Uyo

An Akwa Ibom owned airline, Ibom Air, on Monday, March 1, 2021, announced that it has airlifted its first 500,000 passengers since commencement of operations on June 7, 2019.

The Chief Operating Officer, George Uriesi, who disclosed this in a press release signed by the company’s group manager, marketing and communication, Annie Essienette said “we are very pleased to record this key milestone of 500,000 passengers”.

Uriesi who regretted that the company would have clocked this number around November last year, but for the three and a half months COVID-19 lockdown, however declared the milestone an indication of steady customer uptake, and validation of services.

“We are most thankful to our customers for believing in us and continuing to rely on our unique proposition of schedule reliability, on-time departures, and excellent service. As we continue to grow apace, we are determined to continue to deliver on our customers now very high expectations”. he said

The release explained that Ibom Air has quickly established a reputation for on-time performance and excellent service in the market.

” It is the only domestic airline in Nigeria that publishes its schedule reliability and on-time performance statistics monthly. The airline has consistently maintained above 90% performance since inception. It operates daily flights between Uyo, Lagos, Abuja, Calabar and Enugu,” he said.