From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Air travellers in Nigeria have praised Ibom Airlines Limited, operators of the Akwa Ibom State-owned Ibom Air, citing its good services since it began operations two years ago.

The airline, which says it has in its two years of operation lifted over 500,000 passengers in its over 10,000 flight operations, has been noted for its schedule reliability, on-time departures and excellent service.

With the vision to build a service-focused and profitable Airline, Ibom Air has in its fleet five Bombardier CRJ 900 Aircraft – currently operating in five routes – and two additional Air Buses 220, said to have arrived in Lagos, soon to be deployed to international routes.

One of its users and Chairman, National Association of Women Journalists, (NAWOJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, Uduak Ekong said of the airline: ‘Ibom Air flew the Nigerian skies on June 7, 2019, and became the preferred carrier for Members of NAWOJ in Akwa Ibom State.

‘Our first group trip was to Lagos in July and excitedly we opted for Ibom Air. When those from other states of the South-South were making arrangements for other airlines, we said we would fly Ibom Air. And fly Ibom Air we did.

‘Two years later, we’re pleased that our own unique brand that we had since endorsed as the official carrier of AK NAWOJ. Ibom Air has remained consistent with the vision of the airline which has remained the toast of many Nigerians.

‘Happy anniversary Ibom Air. Congratulations on the arrival of the Ibom Air Airbus A220 at Lagos, Nigeria. I understand it’s the first in West Africa. More wins,’ she said.

Speaking on the airline’s success in the past two years, the Group Manager, Marketing and communication, Ibom Airlines limited, Aniekan Essienette, cited the company’s record of schedule reliability and on-time departure performance

‘In two years we have ingrained our brands in the hearts and minds of the travelling public, by dint of hard work and by staying true to our value proposition of schedule reliability, on-time departures and excellent service. We operate five routes, with plans to do more and we are constantly upscaling our services for enhanced user experience,’ she said

Essienette had in a previous media engagement declared that Ibom Air exists first as a key vehicle for the economic development and growth of Akwa Ibom State.

‘We want to be to Akwa Ibom State what Emirates Airlines is to Dubai and what Ethiopian Airlines is to Ethiopia. I believe we can achieve this with your continued support and those of the good people of Akwa Ibom State,’ she stated.