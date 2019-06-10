Joe Effiong, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State government at the weekend made history by launching Nigeria’s first state-government owned airline, Ibom Air.

The airline’s inaugural flight took off from the Victor Attah International Airport Uyo on Friday, June 7, 2019 to the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA2) Lagos.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, , Mr. Udom Emmanuel, at the launch of the flight said it was an unprecedented feat for a state government in Nigeria to float an airline and expressed optimism it would help ease air transportation into the state as well as boost trade, commerce and industrialsiation of the state. He also said the state had invested in the right infrastructure to boost land, sea and air transportation.

“Akwa Ibom State is the first to achieve this (own a commercial airline), and we should collectively give ourselves a pat on the back,” Emmanuel said.

“The massive and interlocking network of roads, the Ibom Deep water seaport project also currently ongoing and now the launch of Ibom Air commercial airline operations will open our state to endless opportunities. Investors will continue to flock into Akwa Ibom, given the ease of travelling that the launch of the airline will engender,” the governor added.

Emmanuel was represented at the event by the Deputy Governor of the State, Mr. Moses Ekpo.

The Director of Air Worthiness Standard of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mr. Ita Awak, told Daily Sun on telephone that Ibom Air was subjected to rigorous screening exercise which it successfully passed before being granted an Air Operating Licence (AOC), to operate scheduled commercial flights in Nigeria.

“They have cleared all the hurdles and the hurdles were rigorous enough. In all fairness to them, they cleared everything. So they are now officially authorized to operate,” said Awak.

“I have certified that the aircraft are airworthy and they have met all the regulatory standards of the NCAA. Ibom Air is genuine and an NCAA certified and authorised operator,” Awak added.