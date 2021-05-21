Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state-owned airline; Ibom Air and Dana Air have signed the first ever domestic airlines partnership which would enable them work together as partners, including sharing passengers.

The partnership or Codeshare Agreement, which would b3 referred to as Dana-I I’m Air Alliance was signed at the Corporate Headquarters of Ibom Air, at the Victor Attah International Airport Uyo, on Friday, May 21, 2021.

According the two arlines, the alliance is in response to the quest to offer more route options, schedule options and easy connectivity for the flying public.

Dana Air and Ibom Air have announced the first-ever domestic airline codeshare agreement. The partnership, which will be referred to as the Dana-Ibom Air Alliance, was signed at the Corporate Headquarters of Ibom Air, at the Victor Attah International Airport Uyo, on Friday the 21st of May, 2021.

This partnership, said to be a significant milestone for Nigeria’s aviation industry, would afford Dana Air and Ibom Air a business arrangement whereby both airlines jointly offer flights to common destinations, while operating services to destinations that are not within each airline’s regular routes.

By doing so, both airlines expand their market presence and competitive footprint in the interest of the flying public.

Signing for Dana Airl, the Accountable Manager/Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Obi Mbanuzuo, expressed happiness that the discussion on the partnership, started about a year ago has finally been formalised.

He said:; “This is the first of its kind for domestic airlines in Nigeria and a huge step in the right direction for both Dana Air and Ibom Air.

”It is a partnership for sustainable growth, and connectivity for the flying public as Ibom Air passengers can now fly Dana Air to Owerri and all other Dana Air destinations while our guests can now fly to Calabar, Uyo and other Ibom Air destinations.”

”Dana Air, like Ibom Air, is committed to the growth of the aviation industry and both airlines have shown great commitment to customer satisfaction, schedule reliability, operational efficiency, passion, and innovation. We do hope that this partnership between Ibom Air and Dana Air will set a positive precedent for the greater good of the industry.”

In his speevh,, the Chief Operation Officer of Ibom Air, George Uriesi, said the alliance would offer increased frequencies into common destinations as well as codeshare flights into destinations each airline does not operate into, providing more options for passengers and business retention for both airlines.

According to him, “with the initiation of this business alliance, both airlines have embraced a key global best practice. At Ibom Air, our business model and unwavering commitment remains schedule reliability, on-time departures and excellent service. Hence, we are constantly on the lookout for better and more effective ways to serve our customers.”

Ibom Air operates multiple daily flights among Uyo, Lagos, Abuja, Calabar and Enugu and would be launching the Port Harcourt destination from June 7, 2021.

Having commenced operations in June 2019 using CRJ900 aircraft, an additional two brand new Airbus A220 aircraft said to be on their way to join the fleet this month, to bring the number of aircraft in the fleet to seven and make it one of Nigeria’s fastest growingirlines.

Ibom Air has delivered a consistent average of 95% schedule reliability and on-time performance since its inception.