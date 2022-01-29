Ibom Air has once again emerged the best airline in Nigeria, an award it also won in 2021, its first year of operations.

This was disclosed by Mr Ikechi Uko, Organiser, Travellers Award and publisher ATQnews.

Uko said this was based on the ranking of Nigerian airlines, using the following parameters: average age of Aircraft, schedule integrity, spread of services, customer care, inflight services and total number of flights done in 2021. ” This year’s Travellers Award chose to highlight the expectations of travellers in Nigeria.

” The Organisers listened to the complaints and yearnings of travellers by incorporating these in the selection of the 2022 winners.

“Delays and cancellations are big issues on the domestic scene, customer care and schedule integrity ranked high on most social media feedback reports,” he said.

Uko noted that with the independent research done by Publishers of Atqnews.com using statistics released by Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and other sources, Nigerian Airlines are ranked from 1 to 10 on all parameters and their scores totalled up.

According to him, the airline with the lowest scores was ranked as leaders.

“The awards will be presented on March 11, 2022, at Abuja Jabamah.

"Travellers Award was instituted in 1996 by the Publishers of Travellers Magazine and Atqnews.com with the theme: 'Promoting Excellence in Travels'," he said. According to Uko, about 65 to 70 aircraft by 10 airlines carried over 12 million passengers to over 20 active airports in Nigeria.

Uko further disclosed that Air Peace won the award of the Best Nigerian International Airline of the year.