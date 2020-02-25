Joe Effion, Uyo

Chairperson of Ibom deep sea port, Mfon Usoro, has disclosed that when operational, the port will provide more that 300,000 direct and indirect jobs to Nigerian youths.

Usoro spoke at Ibeno paramount ruler’s palace, Effiong Achanga, when government delegation, led by Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom deep sea port, Akan Okon, paid a courtesy call on the monarch.

She explained that the project was entire a Nigerian multi-billion dollar business which requires host communities full knowledge of its technical structure.

“We are letting you know what is going on because you are partners. Ibeno happens to be the best position in Nigeria for the location of deep sea port. It is a federal government project and Nigerian Port Authority is the landlord.

“Ibom Industrial City is the second project and we are developing the project side by side. The industrial city is owned by the state government so if you cannot get something from the port, you can get from the city,” the former Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency boss said.

While welcoming his guest, Achanga emphasised the need to change name of Ibom deep sea port to Ibeno deep sea port to reflect its location as obtained in other projects located in other communities.

“With all modesty, do all you can to change the name to Ibeno deep sea port, Akwa Ibom State

“I am not comfortable with the name Ibom deep sea port, the most appropriate, correct and proper name should be Ibeno deep sea port to reflect its actual location and in honour to Ibeno people and community whose coastal land and marine resources has contributed greatly towards the revenue of Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria for many years,” he said.

Okon said the project is a significant one that would ensure employment opportunities.

Okon gave assurance that the host community will be fully engaged in the sea port project as all the issues raised will be addressed.