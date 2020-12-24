As the Christmas and New Year festivals take over from the pandemic, Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, one of Nigeria’s leading hospitality brands, is assuring guests of an unforgettable experience at the hotel during the festive season. The hotel which recently had its management handed over to the Icon Hotel Group will from December 24, 2020 to January 1, 2021 entertain guests to a lineup of special activities.

This includes a whole day of Christmas buffet with mouthwatering cuisines made up of local and continental dishes, special carol night featuring cake cutting, family picnics at the resort, excursions with packed lunch, live band performance, fun activities for kids as well as various outdoor sports such as metro walks, acrobatics, golfing, bike riding, swimming etc.

Speaking about the hotel’s offerings, Managing Director Icon Hotels and Resorts Nigeria, Mr. Adetope Kayode assured guests and visitors of an awesome and exciting experience at the hotel, noting that this was part of the new management’s commitment to provide top-notch services to all guests at the onset of its assumption as the hotel’s new managers.

He stated that “activities such as the special Christmas Carol Night and a whole day buffet were created to provide guests and visitors with the desired atmosphere of merriment. It is also fashioned as one of the hotel’s strategic decisions to provide a truly world-class hospitality experience this yuletide season”.

Kayode also said that customers can experience the hotel’s exquisite cuisines and exceptional drinks serving at the Ibom Icon pavilion at the Uyo Christmas village. He urged visitors coming into the state for leisure and looking forward to spending the Christmas holidays with their loved ones to come share their joy and happiness with some excitement at the Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort.