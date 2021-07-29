With the hospitality sector in Nigeria reopening after the global pandemic, Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, is redefining the dining experience in the capital city with its ethnic-themed night, which is a fusion of hospitality and culture at its best. The Akwa Ibom Ethnic Saturday Night experience is aimed at promoting and celebrating the uniqueness of the various cultures within the state through their cuisine. The Akwa Ibom night offers local and foreign guests at the hotel an opportunity to experience the drumbeats, dance and relish the culinary delicacies of the Ibibio, Annang and Oron people in an ambience that represents the culture of the people.The maiden edition was held last month with Ibibio dance groups and Annang drumbeats, and will continue in the months ahead with other traditional ensembles. It was a memorable experience of the cultures within Akwa Ibom in an environment reminiscent of the local traditional settings. Guests were spoilt for choice with an array of appetizing meals such as Ekpang Nkukwo, Okra, Afang and Edikang Ikong alongside local fresh palm wine to complement the delicacies. The Akwa Ibom Ethnic Saturday Night experience further cements Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort’s position as the preferred destination for tourism and hospitality in the state. According to the hotel’s general manager, Charles Muia, building on the success of the maiden edition of the Akwa Ibom Ethnic Saturday Night, Ibom Hotel will ensure consistency that serves the best in taste and tradition.

“The feedback from the maiden Akwa Ibom Ethnic Night has been very positive and encouraging. This offering is expected to get merrier and more colourful as time goes by, with more exciting culinary options and local serenades” he said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.