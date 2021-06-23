Ibom ICON Hotels and Resorts Nigeria, a subsidiary of ICON Hotel Group Africa, has commenced an intensive one-year human capital development programme at IBOM ICON Hotel and Golf Resort Uyo, aimed at converting semi-skilled individuals to skillful personnel that can take up opportunities in hospitality and operate at managerial levels anywhere in the world.

The programme known as ICON Management Training Programme, which is in line with the vision of the ICON Hotel Group “to be a leading hospitality, leisure, recreation and tourism development and management services provider in Africa, and among the best in the world”, was inaugurated on Monday June 7, 2021 with seven pioneer trainees at Mbo Meeting Room of IBOM ICON Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, by the Chairman of the Hotel, Mr. Udeme Ufot.

Also present at the inauguration were other directors of Ibom Resort and Hotels Limited, including Mr. Orman Esin, Pastor Imo-Abasi Jacob, Mr Bassey Ekanem, representing the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Akwa Ibom State, as well as Mrs. Utomobong Inyang, Ag. Company Secretary Ibom Resort and Hotels Limited. Others were the CEO ICON Hotel Group Africa, Mr. Fred Maina, the CEO ICON Hotels & Resorts Nigeria, Mr. Adetope Kayode, the General Manager Ibom ICON Hotel & Golf Resort, Mr. Charles Masilia, the Head of Operations of the Hotel, Mr. Gilbert Thinji, the Head, Human Resources, Mr. Akan Bassey and the Training Manager of the Hotel, Mr. Awak George.

Speaking at the inauguration on behalf of the Board of Directors, the Mr Orman Esin, commended management of the hotel, for initiating the programme aimed at developing indigenous talents and preparing them to take up opportunities across the globe. He charged the trainees to take the opportunity seriously and put in their best in learning and to be diligent in their work in order to graduate to become leaders in the hospitality industry.

The management training programme, with the objective of ensuring continuous supply of talented future leaders for sustainable growth in the hospitality sector, has its trainees drawn from the Hotel’s host communities, ICON employees and fresh graduates with leadership qualities, good communication skills, caring attitude and a track record of hard work.