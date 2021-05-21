IBOM ICON Hotel and Golf resort situated at Uyo, Akwa Ibom State played host to the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, and the USAID team led by the Missions Director, Anne Patterson, for the duration of their stay in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Senior Managers and the hotel top management were hands-on in ensuring the luxurious comfort & style that the hotel is renowned for and in the process earning worthy commendation from the Ambassador.

Ambassador Leonard who was on tour with delegation from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) held bilateral meetings with the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, on the successful management in the control of HIV/AIDS, malaria, the investment climate in the state and Akwa Ibom’s participation in the new USAID ‘State 2 State’ activity to improve governance.

Speaking about her stay at the hotel, General Manager, Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Charles Muia, said that the hotel’s staff and management were delighted to host the Ambassador and her team stating that it was an opportunity to showcase the hotel’s unwavering commitment to hospitality excellence.

He said : “The management of IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort is very happy to have played host to the ambassador and her entire team. It was a pleasure for us to have the opportunity to play host to such distinguished guests, who through their patronage and positive reviews help in ensuring that the hotel remains a choice destination for hospitality”.

Famed for its fine dining and serene ambience, a state dinner was held in her honour by the state government at the IBOM ICON Hotel Banquet Hall. The ceremony was to mark the donation of 75,000 HIV test kits to the Akwa Ibom state government through PEPFAR as part of the oil giant’s corporate social responsibility program.

Recall that ICON Hotels and Resorts Nigeria, the Nigerian subsidiary of ICON Hotel Group Africa (IHGA), a Pan-African hospitality giant, was recently appointed to turn around the fortunes of the hotel.