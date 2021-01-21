The holiday season may have come and gone but its memories linger in the minds of guests and visitors who had a firsthand experience of exceptional hospitality at the Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort. The Christmas season offered the hotel another opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to providing a truly world-class hospitality experience for guests. From the hotel’s ambience, culinary delight, family picnics, excursions, live band performances, fun activities for kids and various outdoor sports, no stone was left unturned to create the desired atmosphere of merriment for the yuletide season.

These efforts surely have not gone unnoticed as guests commended the new management of the hotel, for the noticeable improvements observed. For Otobong Attah, a guest at the hotel during the period, the hotel is a lovely resort and a nice get away destination for holidays. “It has a welcoming ambience, serene next-to-nature type of resort. There is a great restaurant, swimming pool, a golf course and lots of activities to do. Very family friendly!” he stated. Another guest, Abasibiangake Akpabio commended the management of the hotel, saying “They have maintained the record of excellent hospitality services. During the Yuletide, the hotel offered an amazing Christmas promo packages in the spirit of the season” he noted Also, Uduak Obong Patrick said the Hotel and Golf Resort is “Nature at its finest, hospitality at its best, ambience exceptional for the season. Great place for family vacations and corporate retreats” Adaora Chike-Ezema noted that the hotel’s “Christmas decoration was up and beautiful. Lovely ambience.”

Reacting, the hotel’s Managing Director, Mr. Adetope Kayode appreciated the highly esteemed customers of the hotel, who through their patronage and positive reviews have ensured that Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort remains a choice destination for hospitality. It will be recalled that Icon Hotels and Resorts Nigeria, the Nigerian subsidiary of Icon Hotel Group Africa (IHGA), a Pan-African hospitality giant was recently appointed to turn around the fortunes of the hotel.