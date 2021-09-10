IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort recently rewarded some of its staff who have distinguished themselves during its recently held monthly award for excellence thereby inspiring them to do more.

The award, which recognised the three most outstanding employees and the best department, was presented at the hotel auditorium, with the goal of thanking employees for their dedication to the company’s growth and development.

Apostle Andy Nyeneime, the Lead Pastor of Holy Ghost Ambassador Ministries, presented the workers with a reward consisting of cash awards and certificates commending them for their exceptional contribution to the hotel.

While delivering the prizes, Nyeneime said: “The height that great men achieved was not attained by sudden flight but by toiling while other men were sleeping.” He added that people should be honoured while they are alive, rather than after they have died.

The Icon Gold Star Award winner, Gloria Enobong Ekpeyong, was presented a certificate of excellence, N50000 cash prize and with her portrait hung within the hotel lobby for a month as a firm recognition of her commitment to the hotel.

Utibe Sunday, the first runner-up, received a certificate of excellence and a cash prize of N30,000, while the second runner-up, Mary Anietie Ekwere, received a certificate of excellence and a cash prize of N20,000.

