Ibom Metropolitan Polytechnic is set to resume academic session after a recent visit of National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to the institution with assurances of full accreditation of its courses.

The non-residential polytechnic located at Atan Offot, beside the state secretariat in Uyo, Akwa Ibom has promised to offer top-notch academic and technical services for the advancement of education in the state and beyond.

According to the promoter and founder of the institution, Victor Williams, “the polytechnic is his intellectual initiative to meet the educational and economic needs of the state and country.

Speaking with newsmen following the NTBE accreditations, Williams disclosed that the idea of the polytechnic was conceived in 2001 when he realised a lot of people in the state were unemployed for lack of relevant technical skills needed in major industries.

“When I discovered this lapse, I thought it expedient to set up a place where the youths can be built up with skills that can build the economy.

“Some of our youths read and are still reading courses that are not useful. What we need is something that can help the society grows productivity, meaning we need skills first, before credentials.

“So, our focus is to groom students to be 60 percent skilled in their respective fields and blend it with 40 percent theories.”