JOE EFFIONG, UYO,

Ibom Patriots, a socio- political organisation in Akwa Ibom State has warned the youth to be wary of those trying to recruit them as political thugs to wreak havoc during the coming general elections.

The group has also given reasons why they have decided to align with Gov. Udom Emmanuel to endorse Mr Umo Eno as the preferred governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

At a press conference addressed on Tuesday in Uyo by the Chancellor of the organization, Obong Bassey Inuaeyen, Ibom Patriots explained that the current development programmes and projects enjoyed in the state were as a result of the peaceful environment ensured by the present administration in the state.

“Now that our state is enjoying unparalleled peace and tranquility, all of us should ensure that this peace is sustained. “The history of politically motivated violence and assassinations is a closed chapter that our state must not, cannot and should not reopen -not now, not ever. “We remember the atmosphere of fear and insecurity that enveloped our state. We remember our mothers, fathers, sons and daughters who were kidnapped, maimed or in many cases killed most gruesomely. We remember how it was difficult to move about freely in our state. “With our state having become an oasis of peace and tranquillity under the able leadership of Gov. Udom Emmanuel, Ibom Patriots advises our fathers and mothers as well as our sons and daughters not to do anything or follow anyone that wants to return our state to those better forgotten years. “Peace allows development and we can all see its fruits across all sectors of our state. Gov. Udom Emmanuel has given and continues to give us industries, only peace shall enable the future. Akwa Ibom has become a construction hub, only peace shall enable the future.” The group said.

Speaking directly to the youth of the state, Ibom Patriots said the future of the state belongs to them as they alone can shape the future they wish to have.

“You don’t want to cause violence and turn away investors who would guarantee employment opportunities for you.

“When that politician asks you to cause mayhem and attack your fellow citizens, you should ask him if he too will bring his sons and daughters to do likewise. Can he ask them to do what he has asked you to do?

“Why do you think you should be the one to be used during elections to disturb the peace while their children are in elite schools preparing for a better future for themselves?

“Is that what your entire life is worth: to be used only during elections and be abandoned shortly after?

“Any candidate who markets violence as a way of gaining electoral victory will govern with violence.”