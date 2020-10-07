The lush green golf course of the prestigious Ibori Golf and Country Club (IGCC) would this weekend, Friday 9th and 1Saturday 10th host a golf kitty designed to celebrate the new handicap of Chike Anyansi.

Almost a hundred golfers and from Aba Golf Club, Benin Golf Club, Python and Port Harcourt Golf Club from Rivers state and other notable golf clubs according to the planner of the event Queen Mowah are expected to participate in the handicap celebration kitty.

“All arrangements have been in place to host golfers on Friday to a cocktail event which is the arrival day while the kitty will tee off 6:30 am Saturday morning and socials and presentation of prizes will come up in the evening to round up the event”, Queen Mowah noted.

The objective behind the unique kitty according to the organizer is appreciating the worth of golf and health that is dependent on a complete round of golf.

Chike Anyansi that is sponsoring the event said it is to appreciate God for so far surviving the pandemic, which bars golfers from the course for some time, and to celebrate his new valid handicap.

“As I swing on the course with valid Handicap and a new lease of health benefits gives me enough reasons to celebrate, as I will also have an opportunity to socialize with gentlemen and Ladies golfers from different places and backgrounds.