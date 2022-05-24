From Joseph Obukata, Warri

The daughter of Chief James Ibori, former governor of Delta State, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, has dislodged an incumbent House of Representatives member, Ben Igbakpa, to clinch the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to contest the Ethiope Federal Constituency seat for the 2023 general elections.

Ibori-Suenu floored Igbakpa with 46 votes to emerge the candidate of the party in the rescheduled rerun election on Tuesday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Igbakpa and Erhiatake had a tie of 34 delegates votes on Monday when the election was earlier held at the Oghara Township stadium.

In the rerun election, Igbakpa got a total of 22 votes according to results announced while Erhiatake polled 46 votes to clinch the party’s flag.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Meanwhile, a former member of the House of Representatives, Evenly Oboro, has floored her opponents to clinch the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) ticket to contest the House of Representatives seat of Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie federal constituency in the 2023 General Election.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Oboro beat her main opponent, Efe Afe after an earlier tie on Monday which prompted the rerun conducted on Tuesday in Sapele.

In the rescheduled election, she polled 45 votes from delegates, while she was closely followed by Napoleon Gbinije with 36 votes and Efe Afe with 18 votes.