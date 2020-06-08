Paul Osuyi, Asaba

After seven days in the den of his hostage takers, Wisdom Iboyitete, was yesterday regained his freedom.

Iboyitete was whisked away at the wee hours of Monday, June 1, 2020 at the premises of Delta State General Hospital in the creek town of Ojobo, Burutu Local Government Area.

The gunmen disguised as patients, forcing him out of the hospital premises before hauling the victim into their get-away boat in a nearby river.

Secretary of the National Association Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP), Ikechukwu Okoh, confirmed the release of his colleague.

Okoh could not, however, give further details about the release as at the time of filing this report.

Although the hoodlums had negotiated for a ransom of N5 million with his distraught family, it could not be ascertained if any ransom was paid to secure his liberty.

NAGGMDP, an affiliate of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), had last Thursday declared an indefinite strike in protest against the abduction, and called for his release unconditionally.

The NMA was also warming up to join the strike by today before the victim was released.