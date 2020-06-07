Paul Osuyi, Asaba

After seven days in the den of his hostage takers, Dr. Wisdom Iboyitete on Sunday morning breathed the sweet air of freedom.

Dr. Iboyitete was whisked away at the wee hours of Monday, June 1, 2020 at the premises of Delta State General Hospital in the creek town of Ojobo, Burutu Local Government Area.

The gunmen who abducted him disguised as patients, forcing him out of the hospital premises before hauling their victim into their get-away boat in a nearby river.

State Secretary of the National Association Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP), Dr. Ikechukwu Okoh, confirmed the release of his colleague.

Okoh could not however give further details about the release as of the time of filing this report.

Although the hoodlums had negotiated for a ransom of N5 million with his distraught family, it could not be ascertained if any ransom was paid to secure his liberty.

NAGGMDP, an affiliate of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), had last Thursday declared an indefinite strike in protest against the abduction, and called for his release unconditionally.

The parent body, NMA, was also warming up to join the strike on Monday June 8, 2020 before the victim was released.