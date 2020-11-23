As part of efforts to support Federal Government’s developmental plan, International Breweries Plc, (IB) a member of ABInBev brewer, has empowered 708 young entrepreneurs with grant of over N345 million and trainings through kickstart initiative across the country.

The Company also unveiled its new foundation known as International Breweries Foundation and projected to create 1,392 new jobs by 2021. Kickstart was introduced in 2016 to empower young entrepreneurs knowing that the growth of Nigeria increasingly depends on the ability of its enterprising youth population to unlock their entrepreneurial potential.

Speaking with Daily Sun at the Kickstart Alumni Workshop with the theme: “Networking For Business Growth,” held in Lagos, the Legal and Corporate Affairs Director of International Breweries, Temitope Oguntokun, said that said Kickstart is a major strategy of IBF to empower youths that want to set up their own businesses, with the financial muscle and training to implement different entrepreneurial ventures. According to her, the foundation is a structured platform through which it execute CSR actions.

She said the initiative is focused on critical areas of agriculture, recycling, manufacturing, healthcare, education among others.