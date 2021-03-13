Sixteen Nollywood actors including Ibrahim Chatta shone like a million stars at the recently held Dallas International Yoruba Movie Awards (DIYMA).

According to the organisers, Olanrewaju Olakanlu and Oladunni Badru known as Mr. and Mrs. Kogberegbe, DIYMA is aimed at recognizing and celebrating creativity in the Yoruba movie industry. It is also organised to encourage those who have been promoting the Yoruba culture through the movie industry.

Ibrahim Chatta, who won in the Best Actor category, said, “Every nominated actor alongside me deserves to win but I thank God for having this. No money was collected from the nominees and winners, which is very unusual. As a matter of fact, the organisers requested for my account details and credited it with a cash prize.”