From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A former presidential aspirant under the platform of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr Ibrahim Datti Ahmad, has died in Kano

A family source told journalists in Kano that the renowned Islamic scholar had passed away earlier on Thursday.

The deceased, who was a one-time President General of the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria left behind a wife, 10 children and several grandchildren.

It would be recalled that years ago, former President Goodluck Jonathan had contacted him, among several others, to mediate with Boko Haram militants, but he declined the offer due to what he described as lack of sincerity.

His funeral prayer will take place at Alfurqan Mosque Nassarawa GRA in Kano located at Ali Avenue in the state capital.