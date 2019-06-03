DESMOND MGBOH, KANO

The Executive Chairman, Kano State Sports Commission (KSSC), Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima has resigned his position as chief sports administrator in the state.

The hand over was in compliance with the directive of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje instructing all political appointees and head of parastatals to hand over their offices to persons next on them in hierarchy.

Galadima, on Monday at KSSC conference hall, handed over the administration of sports in the state to the newly-appointed Permanent secretary, Kano State Ministry of Youths and Sports, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Sagagi.

In his farewell remarks, the former chairman of the defunct, Nigeria Football Association,(NFA) said: “The three years of service as the executive chairman of the commission has been tedious.”

He implored the stakeholders in sports administration to continue to work for the construction of modern sports facilities as well as attract sponsors to Kano while encouraging athletes to pursue their studies seriously.

The renowned sports administrator thanked the board members and staff of the commission and other critical stakeholders, while appealing to the state Deputy Governor, Dr Nasiru Gawuna not to relent in his support to grow sports in the state.

In his speech, the Permanent Secretary Kano State Ministry of Youths and Sports, Alhaji Sagagi said the ministry would sustain the legacies laid down by predecessors.