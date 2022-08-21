“Politics is strife of interest masquerading as a contest of principles. The conduct of public affairs for private advantage.” —Ambrose Bierce

By Daniel Kanu

News filtering out from the political camp of former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, revealed that he will this week or soonest take a decision on whether to dump the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and join another political party.

What is certain going by the hints dropped by his Spokesperson, Sule Yau, is that he is leaving the NNPP, a party he joined only two months ago to look for greener pasture for elsewhere.

Yau said that Shekarau and his group would explore the options ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Shekarau was the presidential candidate of the defunct All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) in 2011 and one of the leaders of the party in the alliance talks with the leaders of the other legacy parties that resulted in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013.

The ex-governor, a founding member of the APC, had moved to the NNPP with his loyalists on May 18, following a disagreement with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State over the leadership of the party in the state.

Following another disagreement between him and the national leadership of the NNPP and its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, over power sharing formula, he again wants to pitch his tent with another political party.

At the last count, key presidential candidates, Peter Obi (LP), Atiku Abubakar (PDP) and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (APC) have all visited Shekarau to woo him.

It was learnt that irresistible offers are being showered on him as he finally makes up his mind where to land.

The culture of defecting from one political party to another has been one visible aspect of the Nigerian political behaviour, especially in the practice of Nigeria’s presidential system of government, so as to continue to cling to power and privileges.

At the moment, one does not need any crystal ball to forsee that the Nigerian politician, especially political prostitutes would abandon the political platforms of their election in droves as we approach 2023 for either the ruling party or the one they perceive has the potential to upstage the ruling party.

Quite a number of Nigerians are politically aware, even if their level of political participation hardly goes beyond voting in an election that we are in a season of political harlotary.

A season when politicians decamp, most times, not for service, but mainly done for their political relevance and by extension to better their financial stocks.

In recent history it is perhaps, only a Peter Obi that has proved exceptional to that rule by joining an obscure political party and turning it into a movement.

Most Nigerians saw Shekarau as one with strong political ideology which he would defend despite any storm but his political attitude of late, may be likened to that of some prostitute politicians that come, armed with the bewildering dimension of wanting to be canonised as saints.

There were reports that despite Sheharau securing the authomatic senatorial ticket of NNPP, he lobbied the presidential candidate of LP, Peter Obi to be his running made during a meeting with him in Lagos on June.

His talks with LP, it was gathered collapsed after the PDP and APC leaders began intensified efforts to woo him with mouth-watering opportunities.

Quintessential intellectual and scholar, Uzor Maxim Uzoatu has argued that there are more male prostitutes in the crooked field of partisan politics than there are female harlots in the brothels across Nigeria.

Part of our political dilemma in Nigeria is in our type of environment where the political parties are not separated by any ideology or philosophy.

In fact, the difference between the political parties, including the APC and the PDP, is like the difference between 12 and one dozen.

In a sense, Nigerian political parties do not qualify to be so called in the strict sense of the word. What we have are different political tendencies that are built around individuals and their ambitions.

In other words, the constant alignment and re-alignment within political parties are not different from changing from one political party to another.

Former Niger State governor, Babangida Aliyu argued recently and rightly too that Nigeria must amend its constitution to deal with political prostitution that is prevalent in the country.

He maintained, for instance, that any elected politician that wants to decamp from his political party to another must resign as he or she cannot take the mandate of one party and give it to another party.

It has become obvious that in Nigeria the canonisation of political prostitution is one game that goes on without any qualm of conscience whatsoever.

Ibrahim Shekarau may not be an exception. It will become interesting to interrogate at what point ambition becomes inordinate.

What also may be playing out with Shekarau is the saying that there are several dimensions of integrity and no person has integrity in all facets of his or her life.

Shekarau was born in the Kurmawa quarters of Kano, on November 5, 1955. He was educated at Gidan Makama Primary School (1961–1967), then at Kano Commercial College (1967–1973) and finally at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (1973–1977) where he received a Degree in Mathematics/Education.

After finishing his Degree, he went into the civil service. Later on, he started his career as a Mathematics teacher at Government Technical College, Wudil in 1978. Two years later he became Principal at Government Day Junior Secondary School, Wudil. In 1980, he was transferred to Government Secondary School, Hadejia, then to Government College Birnin Kudu in 1986, etc, all as the school’s principal.

Shekarau became Deputy Director of Education in charge of Bichi Zonal Education Area in 1992.

He was two-term Governor of Kano State. He was elected in April 2003 and re-elected in April 2007. He was one of the candidates who aspired to become president in the general elections of 2011.