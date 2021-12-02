Zlatan Ibrahimovic disclosed some of the stories that will be part of his book Adrenalina.

The striker revealed that he almost joined Napoli: “It happened when I decided to leave the Los Angeles Galaxy. I saw a documentary about Diego Armando Maradona those days, and the atmosphere at San Paolo was incredible. I told Mino Raiola that I wanted to join to win a title as he did.”

However, the deal fell through: “We had reached an agreement, and I was in touch with Carlo Ancelotti almost daily. Everything was ready. However, they fired him in December. It was a bad omen, and I could no longer trust Aurelio De Laurentiis. I did not think I fit Gennaro Gattuso’s scheme. So I moved back to Milan after they were romped by Atalanta. I wanted a challenge, not a contract.”

Ibrahimovic also commented on his former coaches: “Pep Guardiola never figured me out. He wanted to plan every move. I usually rely on my instincts, but I had to think about what he wanted too. It was mentally straining. He does not like players with a strong personality. I solved the problem and left. Massimiliano Allegri is excellent at handling the locker room. But he had to be more courageous and take over Real Madrid. He made the easiest choice.”

