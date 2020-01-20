Zlatan Ibrahimovic has become the quickest player to reach 150 Serie A wins in the three-point era and the Swedish striker has Ante Rebic to thank for reaching the milestone on Sunday.

AC Milan defeated Udinese 3-2 at the San Siro after Rebic scored the winner deep in injury time to seal successive wins as the club closed in on the Europa League places.

Jens Stryger Larsen opened the scoring for Udinese in the seventh minute – a lead the visitors held until three minutes after the break when Rebic levelled.

Theo Hernandez handed the hosts the lead in the 72nd-minute before Kevin Lasagna equalised for Udinese with five minutes remaining.

Rebic then grabbed the dramatic winner in the third minute of injury time as Ibrahimovic, who was given his first start after scoring last weekend against Cagliari, reached the 150 wins milestone in a record 222 games.

The previous record was held by Argentine midfielder Esteban Cambiasso – a former teammate of Ibrahimovic at Inter Milan – who achieved the feat in 230 matches. The record includes every season since 1994/95, when Serie A introduced three points for a win.

he 38-year-old Swede did not get to celebrate a goal in front of the home crowd but he has provided a confidence-boost for the northern giants who have taken seven points in three matches since his return.

The victory lifts Milan to eighth in the Serie A table, one point off the Europa League berths. Udinese are in 13th position.

Serie A leaders Juventus host Parma later on Sunday with second-placed Inter Milan travelling south to Lecce to keep the pressure on the champions.