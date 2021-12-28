Nigeria’s newest business TV channel, iBrand Television has commenced full transmission on Startimes Channel 143.

With it’s exciting and intriguing bank of contents, IbrandTV on Monday joined the list of other TV channels on Nigeria’s popular pay TV platform.

Ibrand TV made its grand entry into the media space in 2019 with the mission to be a role model and respected leader in the delivery of exceptional digital media service across the globe.

Speaking during the official unveiling of the platform in Lagos, the Managing Director, Anwuli Onyeagu, said the business TV channel is posed for a paradigm shift with its varieties of contents and business documentaries.

Onyeagu further said the platform is modeled to provide in-depth business and financial analysis, data, news, info graphics and documentaries showcasing the business potential in Nigeria, and by extension the African continent.

Using the power of technology, Ibrand TV seeks to connect the world’s decision makers to accurate information on the Nigeria’s financial markets – mixed economy and emerging market, with expanding manufacturing, communications, tourism, among other sectors to help them make faster, smarter decisions.