All is set for the Covenant Christian Centre’s annual event, ‘The Platform Nigeria’ as it rolls out it’s speakers for the 2019 edition.

The event which is scheduled to hold on May 1, at the church auditorium in Lagos, promises to address national issues, as well as issues that affect the human race.

According to the Convener and brain behind the event, Poju Oyemade, this year’s edition is bumper packed as it’s going to focus on the drivers, enablers and the obstacles to growth, adding that, it will examine it at the personal level, organization and national looking at the things that will propel growth,

“As usual, participants are expected to prepare to be filled, you can see the line of speakers, these are successful individuals who have made remarkable impacts in their various fields. This time, we are going to be addressing issues that affects us as a nation, and as a person” he said.

The Platform Nigeria events are powered by Covenant Christian Centre and designed to facilitate growth in the areas of personal capacity and productivity as well as to foster national development within our Great nation Nigeria.

Some of the speakers expected to speak at the 2019 edition The Platform Nigeria are the chairman board of directors, First bank, Ibukun Awosika, The chairman of the editiorial board of Thisday Newspapers, Segun Adeniyi, Founder and editor in chief, PandoDaily, Sarah Lacy, Founder and president, of the African Institution of Technology, Dr. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, Professor Dr. Anil Gupta, Ndidi Nwuneli and Dr. Biodun Adedipe, who is the founder and Chief Consultant of B Adedipe Associates Limited.