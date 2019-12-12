The 33rd edition of the Ibusa annual soccer championship kicks off December 18 till January, 4, 2020 at Umejei Mini Stadium, and will feature key players from nine out of the 10 villages in the town.

The coordinator of the event, Emma Kwasa Tozo Amatokwu, said that the competition is aimed at forging peace and unity in the community, which include; Ogboli (Defending champions), Umuodafe, Umuekea, Umuehea, Umuidinaisagba, Umuezeagwu, Umuwagwu, Umueze and Ogbeowele.

Amatokwu added that to ensure a seamless championship, that the villages have been grouped in such a way to accommodate all the matches in the 17-days event, starting from the first round to the finals.

He added that aside the star prizes of N500,000.00, N300,000.00 and N200,000.00 for the first, second and third place winners respectively which is being sponsored by Northwest Petroleum Company, there were many other individual prizes in the areas of MVP, Best Goalkeeper, Best Behaved Team, Highest Goal Scorer and Best Team Manager, among others

Speaking in the same vein, the Chairman of the Ibusa Sports Club, organisers of the event, Ojeih Patrick Chukwunyem, commended Northwest Petroleum Company, International Breweries Plc, Hubmart Retail Stores and Technocrime Security, for being major sponsors of the championship, adding,” we are also deeply indebted to many distinguished sons and daughters of Ibusa, who have been supportive of our mission for the past 34 years.’’