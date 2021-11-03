Ibadan Borokinni Worldwide Forum (IBWF), an Ibadan indigenes’ social, economic, cultural and non-partisan Club of successful professionals globally has congratulated Abdullahi Iyanda Muraina on his election as the 23rd president and chairman of Council Designate of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM).

President of the forum, Fatai Oladipupo, in a statement, said his success at the poll by the professional managers is a testimony of the confidence reposed in him by the institute and does not come to the forum as a surprise considering his pedigree and professionalism as a retired gentleman officer with impeccable career in the military.

“It, therefore, gladdens our heart to identify with him as a highly valued member of trustees of the forum on this special occasion,” the forum’s Public Relations Officer, Olasunkade Azeez, quoted Oladipupo as saying in a statement.

Oladipupo prays for wisdom and good health to enable him drive the premier management institute to the next level.

In his remarks, the convener and immediate past president general of Ibadan Indigenes Central Council (CCII), Yemi Soladoye, said October is a month of conquest, joy and fulfilment for Ibadanland in the intellectual world.

“I pray God to give you the wisdom, knowledge, physical and intellectual resources to excel in this exalted position. I also congratulates the forum’s president and all members and pray that each of our members will be celebrated sooner than later,” he said.

