For the first time in 2019, the Institute of Credit Administration (ICA), Nigeria’s only nationally recognised professional credit management body, is gathering high ranking credit management professionals from all sectors of the economy, on August 17 for its 2019 National Credit Managers Conference.

The conference will hold at Victoria Crown Plaza Hotel, Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island Lagos.

According to the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of Institute of Credit Administration, Prof. Chris Onalo, the theme of the conference is “Managing Credit for Economic Growth”, The event opens at 10.00am to both members and non members.

Onalo, said the conference would address incredible substantial issues in the nation’s credit industry such as: “How lack of integrity and trust undermines economic Growth, Ethics and Professionalism in Credit Management, Appraising Blacklistism Options for Chronic Debtors”.

He stated that speakers of great calibers, who are influential in the given discourse, will be available to do justice to the topics. The speakers are: Felix Aremo, FICA (Head Credit Risk/Chief Credit Officer Sterling Bank), Ahmed Lawan Kuru, FICA (Managing Director/CEO Asset Managing Corporation of Nigeria), and DR. Felix Ameiye-Ofori, FICA (Group Executive Head, Pan Ocean/New Cross Group).

This is a rain or shine event. Avail yourself the opportunity to outshine and be a part of the gathering of credit management elites. Registration is still in progress.

The Institute of Credit Administration is committed to bringing changes to the face and habit of credit businesses at all levels in Nigeria; influencing the structures of credit risk measurement to protect the item on the balance sheet called “accounts receivable”. Council Members- Dr. Adetunji Oyebanji, FICA (ICA President), Andy Ojei, FICA (Deputy President), Prof. Chris Onalo, FICA (Registrar & CEO), Adebonya Opeyemi, FICA, Thomas Imokkhai, FICA, Markie Idowu, FICA, Alhaji M.T. Mannan, FICA, of the prestigious administration will also be present to grace this high ranking occasion, as it will indeed be the largest gathering of credit professionals.